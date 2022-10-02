Cricketer Kainat Imtiaz and mother to represent Pakistan in Asia Cup

Cricketer Kainat Imtiaz and her mother are set to represent the country in the Asia Cup together, as the latter congratulated her mother with a social media post.

Player of the National Cricket Team, Imtiaz took to her social media in order to congratulate her mother who will be making her entry in the upcoming Women’s Asia Cup 2022 as an umpire.

Sharing a two-picture gallery of herself with her mother on the photo and video sharing application, Imtiaz wrote, “Presenting my MOM as an UMPIRE for ACC Women’s Asia Cup 2022.”

She added, “I can’t be more proud of what she has achieved. Such a motivated person ♥️ It was always her dream to represent Pakistan, the dream I had been living for her until now. And today, finally after a very long wait she is going to represent Pakistan.”

“We are going to represent Pakistan together,” the cricketer informed.

Kainat Imtiaz also noted that her mother debuted as an international umpire in the recently-held clash of India and Sri Lanka.

Moreover, Imtiaz gave complete credit for the success of herself and her mother to her father, who supported both the ladies throughout.

“MY DAD who has supported us through every step of the way. Encouraged us, made us never quit, made us more focused and for being the best critic.”

In concluding the post, the cricketer lauded her brother and husband as well for their constant support. “I am the luckiest in the world to be having a Dad @imtiaz_khuwaja like him, a brother who has always been by my side and a Husband @waqar_117 who is supporting me just like my dad did,” she wrote.

“BLESSED to have these people in my life.”

Earlier, Kainat Imtiaz, who tied the knot to Waqar Uddin in March this year, made headlines with her viral ‘cricket-themed’ wedding photoshoot.

