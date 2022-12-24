Kaira says PPP wants assemblies to complete constitutional term

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Qamar Zaman Kaira on Saturday said that the party leaders wanted assemblies to complete their constitutional terms, ARY News reported.

Speaking to ARY News, Kaira said that the people accusing others of horse trading in Punjab Assembly should be questioned first, adding that PPP always wanted assemblies to complete their constitutional terms.

In response to a question regarding Lahore High Court’s (LHC) ruling to restore Punjab Chief Minister and the Cabinet, the PPP leader expressed regret over the parties taking assemblies matters to court. “Many political leaders have reservations over LHC’s ruling to take the matter to next month,” he added.

Regarding inflation, Kaira said that prices of commodities were increasing in the international market with each passing day, which is directing affecting the country’s local market.

In response to a question regarding size of the Federal Cabinet, Qamar Zaman Kaira pointed out that the cabinet consists of the same number of ministers mentioned in the constitution.

