Kajal Aggarwal joins the star cast of Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar’

After Rashmika Mandanna, another South cinema diva, Kajal Aggarwal, has joined the star cast of Salman Khan starrer 'Sikandar'.

As reported exclusively by an Indian entertainment outlet, the ensemble cast of the hotly-anticipated ‘Sikandar’, led by Salman Khan, has just got some more star power to it, with South cinema A-lister, Kajal Aggarwal, best known in Bollywood for starring opposite Ajay Devgn in ‘Singham’.

The publication has learnt from trusted sources that makers approached Aggarwal for a pivotal role in the high-octane action entertainer, and she has reportedly given a nod.

While more details regarding the plot of the film are kept under tight wraps, it was revealed by sources recently that Khan will be introduced as the new ‘angry young man’ of the industry with ‘Sikandar’, who takes on a major nexus in the country, for the rights of people.

Apart from Khan, Aggarwal and ‘Animal’ fame Rashmika Mandanna, seasoned actor Sathyaraj (Kattappa of the ‘Baahubali’ film series) and super-talented actor Prateik Babbar are also on board to play pivotal roles in the title.

Mounted on a massive budget, the AR Murugadoss directorial, backed by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, is reportedly filmed in Portugal and other European countries, including some portions of India.

‘Sikandar’ is scheduled for theatrical release on Eid 2025.