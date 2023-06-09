Toughest trials of life: Kajol announces social media break

Bollywood A-lister Kajol takes a break from social media, wiping off her Instagram feed on Friday.

The ‘Salaam Venky’ star left her millions of social followers worried, as she wiped off her Instagram feed before sharing a cryptic post, to announce social media break for unshared reasons.

“Facing one of the toughest trials of my life,” read the note posted on her Instagram and Twitter handles simultaneously. Sharing the screengrab, Kajol captioned, “Taking a break from social media.”

While the actor did not mention any details about her latest move, many fans expressed their concerns and wondered if it is a promotional strategy or if the celebrity is going through a rough phase in terms of her health or marital life. It is pertinent to mention that the A-list actor has over 14 million followers on her official Instagram handle, where she frequently shares pictures of family and movie promotions as well as the milestones of her career hits.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol will soon be seen in streaming giant Netflix’s anthology film ‘Lust Stories 2’. The trailer of the title was released earlier this week.

Next, she has Disney+ Hotstar’s web series ‘The Good Wife’ in the kitty.