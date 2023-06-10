Kajol brutally trolled for fake social media break

Bollywood A-lister Kajol was brutally trolled for faking her social media exit on Friday to promote her new web show.

Kajol shocked her millions of fans yesterday morning as she announced a social media break with a clean Instagram feed, except for a cryptic note which read, “Facing one of the toughest trials of my life.”

However, hours later the ‘Salaam Venky’ star restored all her archived posts on the social site and returned with the first look at her upcoming web series ‘The Trial’, for Disney+ Hotstar.

Sharing the motion poster of the show, Kajol wrote, “The tougher the trial, the harder you come back,” adding that the trailer of the courtroom drama will release on June 12.

The publicity gimmick did not go down well with her fans and thousands of them turned up in the comments section of her promotion post, calling out the actor for a ‘disgusting’ marketing stunt.

“DISGUSTING IS THE WORD! Absolutely shameful marketing,” a social user wrote. “Awesome! Crying wolf! No one will believe you next time,” commented another.

One of the comments noted, “I mean, this was all a joke, I cried so much and I went to the brink of stroke because of a joke from the team of the “The Good Wife” series, I can’t believe we were made fun of today. shame on you. I was breathless, this was something to do. you made such a bad joke with us.”

