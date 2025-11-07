Kajol faces backlash after Farah Khan’s epic reply on ‘Relevance’ remark

From the start, Kajol and Twinkle Khanna’s talk show has dominated the news. But for all the wrong reasons a few of their recent episodes made headlines.

Their claim that “emotional infertility is worse than physical infertility” hasn’t been resolved yet and it looks like a new controversy is about to break out.

This time around, the online controversy was sparked by Kajol’s remark about Farah Khan still believing in and being relevant after all these years. Internet users are applauding Farah Khan for her forceful response.

Farah Khan and Ananya Panday were guests on the most recent episode of Too Much With Kajol and Twinkle.

As they spoke, Kajol told Farah, “You are relevant till today at least, and you believe that you’re relevant.”

Replying to Kajol, Farah said, “Yeah, see I don’t like that word Kajol because I feel every person is relevant in some way or the other, even if you’re not working.” Kajol tried to explain herself and said, “I mean that when you feel you feel that you are relevant.”

Farah responded, “So I always felt I’m relevant to my children or to my husband or to my mom or you know even I think that’s a bad word somehow, no? It puts down people who are not going out and working actively.”

An internet user shared the video with the text, “So happy that Farah gave I back to Kajol! Both are very annoying and condescending. Finally, they get the taste of their own medicine.”

In the caption, the user wrote, “Both the hosts are very annoying and condescending, this show has unmasked the facade both kajol and twinkle wore”

In the comment section, netizens echoed he same sentiment. “Kajol was my favorite in my teenage years and now I feel she acts like an illiterate person. new even illiterates have better manners than her,” reads one comment.