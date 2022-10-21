Kajol gets brutally trolled by social users

Bollywood’s A-list actor, Kajol Devgn was brutally trolled by netizens after her recent paparazzi encounter.

90s Bollywood star has recently been a target of online snark after one of her videos being papped outside a shopping mall made rounds on the internet. The clip, first published by an Indian paparazzo account, sees the ‘Dilwale’ actor heading to her car after a shopping trip.

As she greeted the shutterbugs and continued walking towards her car, a minor beggar girl approached her and asked for some cash, however, the Bollywood star entered her vehicle and shut the door.

She later pulled out some cash and gave it to the girl, but when another beggar followed and asked for help, Kajol ignored him and pulled up the glass.

This move did not go down well with the social users and they called out the celebrity for the gesture. In the comments section of the video, an Instagram user wrote, “Aapke pass toh itne sari money hai ghar aap inn baccho 100 bhi de de toh koi property nhi chali jayegi aapki mam, (You have enormous wealth, if you will give even a 100 rs to these kids, your property won’t decrease).”

“Celebs like Kajol shall take the responsibility of such children,” another social user opined.

Someone also noted that there is ‘no point of her fame and wealth’ if she can’t ‘give rs 50-100’ to these children.

On the professional front, Kajol was last seen in the Netflix title ‘Tribhanga’ (2021). She is currently busy filming for her next project ‘Salaam Venky’, slated to release in December this year.

