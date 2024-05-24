Kajol, Prabhu Deva to reunite on screen after 27 years

Seasoned Bollywood actor Kajol is set to share the screen with actor-choreographer Prabhu Deva, 27 years after their debut collaboration.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

As reported by an Indian entertainment outlet, Kajol and Prabhu Deva will star in a high-budget action thriller film by South-Indian film director Charan Tej Uppalapati, who is foraying into Bollywood with the title.

According to the details, the title also features Naseeruddin Shah, Samyuktha Menon, Jisshu Sen Gupta and Aditya Seal among others in key roles, hence, marking the maiden collaboration of Kajol with ‘A Wednesday’ actor as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Moreover, the report suggests that the makers are done with the first shooting schedule and will drop the teaser of the film soon.

Reportedly, ‘Jawan’ cinematographer GK Vishnu and ‘Pushpa 2’ editor Navin Nooli, along with Harshavardhan Rameshwar, music composer on Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’, are on board for the film, whereas, Niranjan Iyengar and Jessica Khurana wrote the screenplay for it.

Read More: Kajol reveals she turned down THESE 3 blockbusters of Shahrukh, Aamir Khan

The makers are confident that the ‘combination of a stellar cast and a top-notch technical crew would make the action spectacle one of the most anticipated upcoming releases’.

For the unversed, Kajol co-starred with Prabhu Deva back in 1997, in Rajiv Menon’s Tamil-language title ‘Minsara Kanavu’, also featuring Arvind Swamy.