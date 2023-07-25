Kajol wants her kids Nysa, Yug to ‘make mistakes’

Bollywood A-lister Kajol Devgan said she wants both her kids, Nysa and Yug, to make their own mistakes and learn from them.

On the occasion of Parents Day 2023 on Sunday, Kajol spoke about her kids and her journey as a parent, giving them the freedom to make their own decisions and mistakes while also being the guiding light in their lives.

“I have always believed that everyone should have the freedom to make their own decisions. With my kids, I believe it is important to let them be at times as it would help them to become responsible adults,” she said. “As a mother, I have guided them on what is right and wrong.”

Kajol continued, “While I am always there to back them up in any case, they should make their own mistakes and learn from them as well.”

Further drawing a comparison with her latest on-screen character Noyonika Sengupta, from the legal web series ‘The Trial’, Kajol added, “In The Trial, my character Noyonika is also quite similar. She is extremely protective of her daughters, but she also knows that her kids deserve to know the truth.”

It is pertinent to mention that Bollywood diva Kajol married co-star Ajay Devgan in 1999 and shares two children with him, Nysa and Yug.

