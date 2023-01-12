‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ actor Jhanak Shukla reveals why she quit acting

Popular child star of India, Jhanak Shukla revealed why she quit acting despite a successful stint in both films and dramas.

In her recent conversation with an Indian media outlet, Shukla opened up about why she went off the limelight despite a booming career as one of the most sought-after child stars of India.

“I didn’t quit acting intentionally, it happened on its own,” she told the publication.

‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ actor added, “I was a child artiste, but after a point, my parents told me that I should also focus on my studies and pursue acting post-graduation if I wanted to. So, I immersed myself in my studies and by the time I completed my graduation, I wasn’t interested in acting.”

Shukla also spilt that she was keen on studying further and hence pursued archaeology and also did MBA during the Covid lockdown.

“I have now decided to go to Ireland to further pursue masters in marketing. I will be travelling before the end of this month,” she stated.

The celebrity also clarified that she is open to acting if there are offers for any good roles in a web show, however, does not want to tie up as a full-time actor.

Jhanak Shukla rose to fame as a child actor after playing the titular lead in the sci-fi sitcom ‘Karishma ka Karishma’. She later appeared in a number of TV shows including ‘Son Pari’ and ‘Hatim’.

Moreover, Shukla also has acting credits for films such as ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ and ‘Deadline: Sirf 24 Ghante’. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jhanak Shukla | Lifestyle Blogger (@jhanakshukla) Meanwhile, on the personal front, Jhanak Shukla recently got engaged to beau Swapnil Suryawanshi in an intimate affair. “Finally making it official,” she announced on the photo and video sharing application.

