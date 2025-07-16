Majid Ali Sabri Qawwal’s brothers among victims of Kalat bus attack

KALAT: The brothers of renowned qawwal Majid Ali Sabri were among the victims of the deadly terrorist attack on a passenger bus in Kalat, Balochistan, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

At least three passengers were killed and seven others injured when the bus, traveling from Karachi to Quetta, was ambushed by armed assailants in the Neemargh area of Kalat. According to Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind, the attackers opened fire on the bus in a brutal, unprovoked assault.

Among the passengers was prominent qawwal Nadeem Sabri, who was on his way to perform at a Qawwali event in Quetta. The attack occurred just 30 minutes before the bus was due to reach its destination.

In a video message, survivors described the horrifying moment when militants sprayed the bus with bullets, causing chaos and panic.

Recounting the ordeal, Nadeem Sabri said, “We were just thirty minutes away when the firing began. We are qawwals and artists. What was our fault? We were going for a performance, not to fight a war.”

In a deeply emotional statement, he added, “Three of our brothers were martyred, and many of our companions are injured. Our instruments and luggage were destroyed. We are simple people trying to earn a living for our children.”

Other passengers echoed similar sentiments, condemning the attack and calling for justice. “Almost everyone with us was injured,” said one survivor. “We are poor, working-class people. This is sheer injustice.”

Read More: 3 passengers killed, 7 injured in bus attack in Kalat, Balochistan

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said that terrorists will pay a very heavy price for Kalat bus attack in Balochistan.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif expressed their deep sorrow over the martyrdom of innocent civilians in Kalat district of Balochistan, who were attacked by the Indian-backed terrorist group “Fitna-ul-Hindustan” on a passenger bus traveling from Karachi to Quetta.

The president strongly condemned the incident and said that the act of targeting innocent civilians was highly condemnable and barbaric, adding that terrorists wanted to disrupt peace and stability in the province as they were the enemies of humanity.

The president and the prime minister expressed their condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for their patience and strength.