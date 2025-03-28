Six dead, over 20 injured in collision between two buses in Kalat

A deadly accident between two passenger buses in Kalat, Balochistan, claimed lives of at least six and injured over 20, ARY News reported on Friday, citing local administration.

According to details, the accident occurred at the National Highway near Raij area where two buses collided due to over-speeding, killing six persons on the spot and injuring over 20.

One bus was en route from Karachi to Quetta, while the other was traveling in the opposite direction.

Bodies and injured were rushed to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for medical treatment.

As per initial reports, the identity of the dead and injured could not be revealed.

Earlier to this, at least one person died, and 25 others sustained injuries after a passenger van carrying devotees to the Shah Noorani Shrine met with an accident near Hub.

The unfortunate event occurred when the bus, en route to the shrine, faced a mishap close to Weirab Naddi.

The rescue officials rushed to the accident site to swiftly transport the injured to nearby hospitals for immediate medical attention.