Kalki 2898 AD director teases epic face-off in second film

Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin has hinted at an epic face-off between Amitabh Bachchan’s Ashwatthama, Prabhas’ Bhairava and Kamal Haasan’s Supreme Yaskin in the sequel.

The sci-fi flick has become a box office hit, grossing over $84 million worldwide and debuting at third spot globally.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the movie follows a modern-day avatar of Hindu god Vishnu, who is believed to have descended to Earth to protect the world from evil forces.

Apart from Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani appeared in key roles.

Kalki 2898 AD revealed that Prabhas’ character Bhairava is a reincarnation of Karna from the Mahabharata.

“Karna always felt unfinished to me. A warrior like that needed redemption, needed the last chapter. Both Ashwatthama and Karna, the whole ‘Mahabharata’ is not really about good and bad as such, it’s just about people in circumstances where they have to choose,” said Ashwin. “These guys chose to be on the wrong side, so maybe the redemption is to fight on the other side in this yuga [age].”

The first part of the movie has a cliffhanger ending leaving audience wondering about what will happen next.

Now, the movie’s director has teased that with Kamal Haasan’s Supreme Yaskin regaining his true strength, Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan’s characters would have to stand in his way to counter him in the second film.

Meanwhile, Nag Ashwin said that the makers have immediately shifted their focus towards the second part of the movie.

“We shot about 25 or 30 days, but there’s a lot of action still left. It’s almost like a whole new production that’s going to start,” he added.

While the director did not reveal many details regarding the plot of Kalki 2898 AD 2, he said that every loose end or thread that was left hanging has to be wrapped up.

“Obviously, the most important thing will be the face-off between these three, which will be between Yaskin who can now wield the Gandiva, which is thought to be the most powerful weapon, versus Karna and Ashwatthama, who are the most fearsome warriors,” Ashwin added.