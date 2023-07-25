‘Kalki 2898 AD Part 1’ (Project K) getting delayed?

The release of the Pan Indian film ‘Kalki 2898 AD Part 1‘, which was earlier titled ‘Project K‘, has been reportedly delayed as makers are still working on its visual effects.

‘Kalki 2898 AD Part 1‘ is expected to be released on January 12, 2024. According to a report, the release was pushed back as there is work to be done on visual effects and the production is impossible to be completed by the expected date.

“According to Telugu industry insiders, Ashwini Dutt, the producer of the film, would prefer May 9 as the date is special to him,” the report stated. “His films ‘Jagadeka Veerudu Atiloka Sundari’ and ‘Mahanati’ were released on that date and turned out to be superhits. With this in mind, the filmmaker may push the film to May.”

It is pertinent to mention that the film was being criticized after the first look of the Prabhas-Deepika Padukone’s maiden collaboration was released.

It left fans intrigued about the dystopian drama, movie aficionados couldn’t help but notice the uncanny similarities in the title and the Hollywood cults.

It was dubbed as a “cheaper copy” of Hollywood hits ‘Dune‘ and ‘Star Wars‘.