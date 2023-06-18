Kallar Kahar bus tragedy: PM orders action against unfit vehicles

ISLAMABAD: Expressing condolences to the bereaved families of passengers who lost their lives in the ill-fated Kallar Kahar bus accident, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed his deep anguish over the occurrence of repeated traffic accidents near the Salt Range on motorway, ARY News reported.

“My sympathies and prayers are for those families who have lost their dear ones in this painful accident,” he said in a tweet.

کلر کہار پر بس حادثے کے نتیجے میں ضائع ہونے والی انسانی جانوں پر دلی طور پر رنجیدہ ہوں۔ سالٹ رینج پر حادثات کا تواتر کے ساتھ ہونا پریشان کن ہے۔ موٹروے حکام اس امر کو یقینی بنائیں کہ موٹر وے پر چلنے والی گاڑیاں سفر کے قابل ہوں اور ڈرائیور حضرات ڈرائیونگ کے تمام معیارات پر پورے… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) June 18, 2023

Motorway authorities should ensure that vehicles plying on Motorways have the required fitness and compatibility, besides, the drivers meet all the driving requirements, he stressed.

The prime minister observed that with strict implementation of rules and regulations, traveling could be made safer.

At least a dozen passengers including women and children died on Saturday when a passenger bus lost control and overturned on the Lahore-Islamabad motorway some 130km from the federal capital.

The Jhang-bound passenger bus coming from Rawalpindi overturned due to a break failure on the M-2 motorway near the Kallar Kahar Tehsil of Punjab’s Chawkal district.

After being informed, police and Rescue 1122 officials rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies and the injured to the hospital.