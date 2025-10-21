Kamal briefs PM on progress in health reforms, vows quality care as 'Basic Target'

  • By Web DeskWeb Desk
    • -
  • Oct 21, 2025
    • -
  • 390 words
    • -
  • Estimated reading time 2 min
Kamal briefs PM on progress in health reforms, vows quality care as 'Basic Target'
Share Post Using...