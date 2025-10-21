Kamal briefs PM on progress in health reforms, vows quality care as 'Basic Target'

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Health Syed Mustafa Kamal on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, the Health Minister briefed the PM on the ministry’s various projects. Syed Mustafa Kamal also apprised the premier about the progress on reforms in the health sector.

He also informed the PM about the progress on the construction of the Jinnah Medical Complex.

وزیرِ اعظم محمد شہباز شریف سے وفاقی وزیرِ صحت سید مصطفی کمال کی اسلام آباد میں ملاقات ملاقات میں وزیرِ اعظم کے وزارت کے مختلف منصوبوں کے بارے بریفنگ اور اصلاحات پر پیش رفت سے آگاہ کیا گیا. ملاقات میں وزیرِ اعظم کو جناح میڈیکل کمپلیکس کی تعمیر کے حوالے سے پیش رفت سے بھی آگاہ… pic.twitter.com/qWIC3YoeTQ — PTV News (@PTVNewsOfficial) October 21, 2025



The Minister also chaired an important meeting on the King Salman Hospital project, where he received a detailed briefing on its latest progress.

Mustafa Kamal instructed that work on the project be expedited so that the people could get medical facilities sooner.

He said that the government’s priority in the field of health includes ensuring transparency, quality standards, and sustainable development.

He added that the provision of quality and affordable treatment is the government’s basic target.

He also chaired a meeting on bringing improvements to the bone marrow transplant system and the prevention of thalassemia. Recommendations were presented in the meeting to simplify the bone marrow transplant procedure for citizens, speed up thalassemia screening and awareness campaigns, provide modern facilities, and establish a national donor registry. The Minister issued instructions regarding the coordinated strategy.

Separately, the ministry organized a ceremony on the occasion of the donation of medicines under the Anti-Hepatitis C program by the government of Egypt.

The Deputy Chief of Mission of Egypt and a representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) attended the ceremony.

Mustafa Kamal commended the humanitarian initiative by the Egyptian government, adding that Egypt achieved exemplary success in the eradication of Hepatitis C.

He said that Egypt’s success is a role model for the entire world, adding that Pakistan is also determined to achieve the national target by learning from the Egyptian model.

The donation would strengthen the ongoing campaign against Hepatitis C in Pakistan, he said.

The Minister concluded that this initiative marks a new chapter of international collaboration in the field of health.