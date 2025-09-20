Kamal has given best response over propaganda against cervical cancer campaign: Sarfaraz

Quetta: Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Sarfaraz Bugti praising Federal Minister for Health said that Syed Mustafa Kamal has given an impressive and the best response to the propaganda against the immunization campaign against cervical cancer.

The Federal Minister for health on Saturday, today, at an immunization campaign administered vaccine to his only daughter to quell the propaganda against the vital campaign against the lethal disease.

The CM Balochistan said that Mustafa Kamal through his action assured the nation that the health of daughters are the most important priority.

Sardar Sarfaraz Bugti said that as a father Kamal gave confidence to his daughter by administering her vaccine for the prevention of the cervical cancer.

He said that for the health sector, Syed Mustafa Kamal leadership is a matter of pride.

Earlier in the day, Federal Minister for Health Syed Mustafa Kamal administered vaccine against cervical cancer to his daughter and placed himself a mark on her finger.

The Minister said that Pakistan is 151th country in the world where a campaign against cervical cancer has been started.

The Minister apprised that with the start of the campaign a misleading propaganda surfaced, keeping in mind the such baseless propaganda, he decided to administer vaccine to his daughter so that confidence could be created in the nation.

The HPV Vaccination Campaign against Cervical Cancer started on September 15 and will continue till 27th of this month.

The prime objective of the immunization campaign is to protect the daughters of our nation from the lethal disease.

Girls aged 9 to 14 years are being vaccinated against the cervical cancer.

In the first phase the campaign is underway in Punjab, Sindh, Islamabad and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.