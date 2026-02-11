KAMAL Inaugurates 1 MW Solar Power System at Warehouse of Federal Directorate of Immunization

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Health, Syed Mustafa Kamal, today inaugurated a 1-megawatt solar power system at the EPI Warehouse in collaboration with UNICEF, marking a significant milestone towards building a sustainable and resilient health system in Pakistan.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the Federal Health Minister stated that the project reflects the government’s firm commitment to promoting a modern and sustainable healthcare infrastructure in the country. He emphasized that the primary objective of the initiative is to further strengthen Pakistan’s cold chain system and ensure uninterrupted storage of life-saving vaccines.

“With the generation of 1 megawatt of electricity, vaccines will remain safe even in emergencies or power outages,” said Mr. Mustafa Kamal. He highlighted that maintaining an uninterrupted cold chain is essential for safeguarding millions of children across the country.

The Minister acknowledged the support of Gavi and other international development partners in operationalizing the solarization system, terming the project a prime example of effective collaboration between the Government of Pakistan and its development partners.

Mr. Mustafa Kamal reiterated that improving Pakistan’s health system remains a top priority of the government. “We aim to transform the system from sick care to true healthcare. Vaccination is the first and most effective step toward preventing future diseases,” he stated.

He noted that globally, up to 50 vaccine-preventable diseases are covered through immunization programmes, while Saudi Arabia provides protection against 47 diseases. In contrast, Pakistan currently vaccinates against 13 diseases under its national immunization programme, all of which are provided free of cost by the government. He also highlighted that the cervical cancer (HPV) vaccine has been included in the immunization schedule.

The Minister informed that currently 49 percent of vaccine financing is borne by Pakistan, while 51 percent is supported by global donors. However, global vaccine assistance is expected to end by 2030, which would increase Pakistan’s vaccine expenditure from USD 400 million to approximately USD 1.2 billion. He cautioned that the country’s economy may not be able to fully absorb this financial burden by 2030 without strategic planning and sustainable investment.

“Health is a matter of national security,” the Minister stressed, recalling how even developed nations from the United States to China struggled to cope with the burden of patients during the COVID-19 pandemic. Citing World Health Organization estimates, he noted that approximately 13 million Pakistanis were pushed below the poverty line due to illness-related expenses.

He underscored that healthcare begins at birth and that merely constructing hospitals does not constitute a comprehensive health system. “Our priority is to prevent people from falling ill through effective preventive measures,” he said.

The Minister further shared that 11,600 citizens from Islamabad, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan have benefited from treatment under the Universal Health Insurance scheme. Recently, the Prime Minister also launched the Health Card initiative. In addition to PIMS, treatment facilities have been expanded to 13 more hospitals to reduce overcrowding at PIMS and Polyclinic.

Mr. Mustafa Kamal concluded by reaffirming the government’s commitment to transforming the sick care model into a true healthcare system and continuing effective measures to protect people from preventable diseases.

Dr. Musa Khan, DG FDI, added, “The solarization and renovation of our vaccine warehouse is a transformative step in modernizing Pakistan’s immunization program. Continuous cold chain maintenance is vital for protecting millions of children, and this facility ensures that vaccines remain potent and effective, no matter the challenges.”

Dr. Gunter Boussery, Chief of Health Section UNICEF Pakistan stated that “UNICEF is proud to support Pakistan in strengthening its cold chain system. By introducing sustainable solar energy solutions, we are not only safeguarding vaccines but also investing in the long-term health and future of every child in the country. This project exemplifies effective collaboration between the government and development partners.”