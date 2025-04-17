Dacoit who raped two sisters in Kamalia killed in encounter

KAMALIA: A dacoit who was involved in the gang rape of two sisters in Kamalia has been killed during a police encounter in the jurisdiction of Saddar police station, ARY News reported quoting police.

According to police officials, the incident occurred when police engaged a group of dacoits, resulting in the dacoit being fatally shot by his own accomplices’ gunfire while three other dacoits managed to flee.

Police stated that the dacoit , identified as Waris Ali, along with three accomplices, was involved in a robbery during which they raped two sisters.

In a shocking incident near Kamalia, two sisters were allegedly gang-raped during a robbery attempt.

According to the FIR, four armed robbers broke into the victims’ home, restrained family members, and subjected the women to brutal assault. The robbers looted valuables worth over Rs 7 lakh, including jewelry, cash, and other items, before escaping.

The family reported that the robbers initially confronted them in a field, forcing the complainant to open the house door. Once inside, the assailants tied up the family, took the women outside, and raped them.

A case has been registered at Kamalia Sadar Police Station under sections 376 (gang rape) and 392 (robbery) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

In a separate development, four arrested suspects in a gang-rape case were killed in police encounter in the area of ​​Nishatabad police station in Faisalabad.

Read More: Four ‘rapists’ killed in alleged Faisalabad police encounter

According to police, the killed accused Zahid, Naveed, Islam and Qasim were in police custody on remand in the robbery-rape case.

The police were taking the four robbers to Achkira village for recovery and meanwhile, accomplices of dacoits attacked the police party near Ghulam Muhammadabad number two.

Police said in the shootout, the outlaws killed four of their accomplices and fled the scene. The dead robbers had raped the woman during the robbery one and a half months ago.