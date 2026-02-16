Kamran Akmal questions Salman Ali Agha’s captaincy after Pakistan defeat to India

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal has raised serious concerns over Salman Ali Agha’s leadership following Pakistan’s heavy defeat against India in T20 World Cup 2026 match played in Colombo on Sunday.

Speaking to ARY News, Kamran Akmal said it was difficult to justify the late introduction of Pakistan’s so-called “trump card”, Usman Tariq, noting that the bowler was brought into the attack only in the 11th over despite widespread discussion about his threat.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He also questioned the handling of the bowling resources, asking why Shaheen Afridi was not used during the middle overs and why Faheem Ashraf was left unused altogether.

“I saw no game awareness or planning — from the toss to bowling and batting,” Kamran Akmal said, adding that the match followed the familiar pattern of Pakistan-India contests rather than reflecting a clear, well-defined strategy.

Assessing the captain’s performance, Akmal described Salman Ali Agha’s leadership as “average”, concluding that he did not see the qualities of a strong on-field leader during the match.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi went on an all-out rant against team’s senior trio after their crushing defeat to India in Colombo.

At the R. Premadasa Stadium, Ishan Kishan’s blistering 77 helped India reach 175-7, even after Pakistan’s spin-heavy attack managed to partially apply the brakes following the openers’ departure. To secure the win, the tournament co-hosts’ clinical performance dismissed Pakistan for 114 in 18 overs.

The defeat for Pakistan continued their woeful record against India in World Cups.