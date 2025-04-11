Former cricketer questions Pakistan pacers’ training regime

Former Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal has raised concerns over the growing injuries to young fast bowlers.

In his appearance on ARY News show Sports Room, the former wicketkeeping batter pointed out the absence of fast bowler Hunain Shah after the PSL 2024 final.

“He helped his team win the final and was seen again just ahead of this PSL. He disappeared in between due to an injury,” he said.

Kamran Akmal lamented the fitness issues of players, emphasising the need to identify the reasons behind the injuries to players at a young age.

Read more: Former England cricketer downplays Pakistan pace trio’s threat

“Why are they getting injured? What kind of training and drills do they go through that Pakistan fast bowlers are continuously sustaining injuries?” he said.

The former batter urged for roping in professional trainers and physios to maintain fast bowlers’ fitness.

Kamran Akmal was of the view that gym work should not be prioritised over ground training and net practice.

“It will do you no good to leave bowling in nets for gym work,” he said.

It is to be noted here that Pakistan’s current pace attack, including Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf, has seen a significant dip in its performances.

Several suggested that their lackluster bowling performance was due to the absence of genuine pace, poor workload management of star players, and questionable selection decisions.