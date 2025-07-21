Kamran Akmal criticises Pakistan’s game-awareness after loss in Bangladesh T20I

Former wicketkeeping batter Kamran Akmal has lamented the lack of game-awareness in Pakistan players after a seven-wicket loss to Bangladesh in the first T20I.

The opening game of the three-match series saw Pakistan bundled out for 110, with Fakhar Zaman top scoring with 44 runs a day earlier in Mirpur.

The hosts comprehensively won the game by seven wickets inside 16 overs to go 1-0 up in the T20I series.

Speaking to ARY News, Kamran Akmal was of the view that Pakistan kept losing wickets in an attempt to set a big total, without taking the conditions into account.

“I think Pakistan didn’t give respect to the conditions. They were following the same template as used in Lahore. The conditions here [Bangladesh] were a little bit different and difficult. They should have played for a 150, 160-run total,” he said.

According to Karman Akmal, Pakistan cricket team should have prioritised setting a fighting total, and then going on the charge.

“I think there was a lack of game-awareness and maturity,” the former Pakistan batter said.

Akmal pointed out the failure of the top order in the first powerplay along with as many as three run outs in Pakistan’s innings.

“It becomes difficult to set a fighting total when you lose four wickets in the powerplay. We also saw a lack of teamwork and understanding between the players,” Kamran Akmal said.

Mentioning the crucial run out of Fakhar Zaman, the former right-handed batter said that players should have game-awareness to not let a set batter get run out.

“When a set batter comes at risk of getting run out, you sacrifice your wicket to let him carry the inning. We did not see that in Pakistan’s innings,” Akmal said.

He added, “I think the biggest setback for Pakistan cricket team was the run out of Fakhar Zaman.”