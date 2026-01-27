Kamran Akmal opposes Pakistan boycotting T20 World Cup 2026

KARACHI: Former Pakistan batter Kamran Akmal has opposed the idea of Pakistan boycotting the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 following Bangladesh’s exclusion from the tournament.

With less than a month remaining before the start of the 20-team T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in India, the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed Scotland as Bangladesh’s replacement after Dhaka refused to send its team to India.

According to reports in Indian media, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) could face serious financial and sporting repercussions if the national team withdraws from the mega event. The reports added that Pakistan’s stance is being viewed within ICC circles as a pressure tactic rather than a firm decision to pull out of the tournament.

Speaking to ARY News, Kamran Akmal said that, as a cricketer, he believes Pakistan should play the World Cup and respond through its on-field performance.

“We recorded our protest at the ICC in a proper manner. We put forward our demands effectively, including playing at a neutral venue and not travelling to India,” he said.

Akmal added that if Pakistan had taken a similar stance during the Asia Cup 2023, the current situation might have been avoided.

Commenting on Bangladesh’s exclusion, he said, Bangladesh has been treated very unfairly.

He further said that Pakistan cast its vote in favour of Bangladesh and exercised its rights properly, despite the fact that most ICC member nations were on the opposite side.

Akmal questioned whether the PCB could remain stable after boycotting a World Cup, considering the strict ICC penalties imposed on teams that withdraw from an event at the last moment. He warned that such a decision could have serious repercussions for Pakistan cricket.