Kamran Akmal’s take on resting Babar Azam, Rizwan for NZ tour

Pakistan’s former wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal has said he did not recommend giving rest to Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan for the upcoming New Zealand tour.

Green Shirts are scheduled to play a five-match T20I series against New Zealand, starting from January 12.

Speaking in ARY News program “11th Hour“, Akmal stated that Mohammad Rizwan’s performance in Australia has been good, and he can be given an opportunity.

The former batter said Pakistan’s Test record against the Kangaroos has not been good and added they use home conditions effectively against the visiting teams.

Kamran Akmal said that national batters always faced difficulties on Perth’s wicket. Any captain finds it challenging to play a series against Australia, he added.

He expressed his happiness that two bowlers made their debut in the national team against Australia and gave their best performance.

I assure you whoever shows performance will get a chance to play for Pakistan, Akmal was quoted as saying and added that new players will be found in white-ball cricket.

Australia are currently leading the three-match Test series 1-0 after thumping Pakistan by a huge margin of 360 runs in the first Test match at Perth Stadium.

The second Test of the three-match series begins on Boxing Day in Melbourne, while the third Test will be played from 3 to 7 January in Sydney.