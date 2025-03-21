Kamran Qureshi: Armaghan’s father sent on physical remand

KARACHI: A Judicial Magistrate in Karachi sent Kamran Qureshi, the father of Armaghan, on physical remand in a case pertaining to possession of illicit weapon and drugs, ARY News reported.

The investigation officer produced Kamran Qureshi Judicial Magistrate South and requested for his physical remand of Qureshi.

The court approved the investigation officer’s request and sent the suspect on two-day physical remand.

Cases have been registered against Kamran Qureshi for narcotics and arms smuggling.

Meanwhile, Kamran Qureshi’s lawyer, Khurram Abbas, alleged that AVCC authorities are not allowing him to meet his client, despite the court’s orders.

The court has directed authorities to allow the meeting, but AVCC officials attempted to take Qureshi away without permitting the meeting, according to Khurram Abbas.

The Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) has arrested Kamran Qureshi from his residence in Khayaban-e-Momin Gizri area of Karachi on Thursday.

Kamran Qureshi, the father of Armaghan, has apologised to media persons over his ‘inappropriate’ remarks during the coverage of Mustafa Amir kidnapping and murder case.

DIG CIA Muqaddas Haider stated that Kamran Qureshi was arrested in connection with a police encounter during a raid at his home. He also confirmed that the accused would be interrogated regarding his involvement in drug-related activities.

Earlier in a video message recorded in the detention of the Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC), Kamran Qureshi said that he did everything in his power to get justice for his son, Armaghan.

“As a father, I was doing everything in my power for my son, while the media was working to uncover the truth from their perspective,,” Armaghan’s father said.

“If, in the process, I inadvertently hurt any media personnel, forgive me for the sake of God.”