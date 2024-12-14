Kamran Tessori reacts to Faisal Vawda’s ‘governor removal’ claim

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori responded to Senator Faisal Vawda’s claims regarding the imminent sacking of a provincial governor, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori visited the 19th Karachi International Book Fair at Expo Centre Karachi.

While talking to the media, Kamran Tessori expressed his delight at seeing the large crowds of Karachiites attending the Karachi book fair.

Tessori encouraged the new generation to develop a love for reading, stating that books can change our lives and help eliminate social evils from society.

He said that it is good to see that from school children to youths and elders, people of all ages attending the event.

Governor Sindh pledged to buy many books from the book fair to provide them to different universities.

He said we should befriend books to change our lives as it is essential to eliminate social evils from society.

Answering a question regarding Senator Faisal Vawda’s claims about the imminent sacking of a provincial governor, Tessori said “Vawda always remains in the headlines and I must watch his programs”.

While terming Faisal Vawda as a good entertainer, Governor Sindh said that Vawda should be watched only for entertainment purposes.

He further added that if Faisal Vawda has indicated the removal of a governor, then it’s best to wait and see who will be leaving their post in two weeks.

It’s worth noting that Kamran Tessori has been serving as the Governor of Sindh since October 2022.