Governor Kamran Tessori to play role in addressing urban Sindh issues: MQM-P

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) has welcomed the appointment of Kamran Tessori as Sindh governor and expressed hopes that he will play role in addressing urban Sindh issues, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The MQM spokesperson said in a statement that the governor slot was vacant since the incumbent government came into power and no progress was made on five names shortlisted by the MQM-P in the first phase.

In the second phase, MQM-P recommended two more names to the Centre for the governor’s slot. The MQM-P forwarded the names of former Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Abdul Waseem and Kamran Tessori to the federal government.

It added that the president approved Tessori’s appointment as the Sindh governor. The MQM-P spokesperson said that Tessori will play an important role to maintain harmony between the province and the Centre besides addressing the sense of deprivation of the urban Sindh citizens.

President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi approved the summary of Kamran Tessori’s appointment as Sindh governor.

The summary for the appointment of Tessori as Sindh governor was moved by PM Shehbaz Sharif to the presidency. The summary was approved by the president as per Article 101-1 of the constitution of Pakistan.

The Sindh governor post had been vacant since Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Imran Ismail’s resignation five months ago.

Following the resignation of Imran Ismail, Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani has been also discharging his duties as the acting governor of Sindh.

Ismail stepped down as Sindh governor in April 2022 following the ouster of Imran Khan as prime minister.

Born on May 5, 1974, in Karachi, Kamran Tessori is a Pakistani politician who had been a Member of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh, from May 2013 to May 2018.

Comments