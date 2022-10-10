Kamran Tessori to take oath as Sindh governor today

KARACHI: Kamran Tessori will take oath as the 34th governor of Sindh today (Monday) at a ceremony scheduled to be held at Governor’s House, ARY News reported.

The oath-taking ceremony will take place at 5pm, when Chief Justice Sindh High Court Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh will administer the oath to Kamran Tessori.

The meeting will be attended by dignitaries, leaders of political parties and notables belonging to various walks of life.

On Sunday, President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi approved the summary of Kamran Tessori’s appointment as Sindh governor.

The Sindh governor post had been vacant since Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Imran Ismail’s resignation five months ago.

Following the resignation of Imran Ismail, Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani has been also discharging his duties as the acting governor of Sindh.

Ismail stepped down as Sindh governor in April 2022 following the ouster of Imran Khan as prime minister.

Born on May 5, 1974, in Karachi, Kamran Tessori is a Pakistani politician who had been a Member of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh, from May 2013 to May 2018.

