Kandhkot cop martyred as armed men attack picket in Ghouspur

KANDHKOT: A cop was martyred on Monday as armed men attacked a police picket in Kandhkot, ARY News reported.

As per details, a group of armed men attacked a police picket located in the Ghoupur area of Kandhkot. In the fierce exchange of fire, a policeman was martyred.

Meanwhile, heavy contingents of police have been called in from adjoining areas as the shootout continues with the dacoits.

The riverine forests in Sindh and the adjacent southern belt of Punjab have historically remained a hotbed of bandit gangs involved in kidnappings for ransom and other crimes on both banks of the Indus River.

Last year, three notorious bandits were killed in a shootout with police, said the district’s top police official.

“Those killed in the encounter included ring leader of notorious Sabzoi Gang and two accomplices,” Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Amjad Shaikh had said.

