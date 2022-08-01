Kandhkot: Four children drown in pond

KANDHKOT: Four children drowned in a pond of rainwater in Sindh’s Kandhkot district, ARY News reported, quoting rescue sources on Monday.

According to details, the children were playing when they slipped into a pond filled with rainwater near their house in the Zorgarh area of Kandhkot.

The bodies of three children have been fished out by the swimmers, while the search for the remaining fourth child was underway.

The names and ages of the children could not be ascertained.

On July 19, a four-member family drowned at a nullah in Karachi’s Shadman Town after their motorbike slipped into the overflowing drain as two of them were later saved by rescue teams.

Rescue officials said that four members of a family including the husband, wife and children were moving on a motorbike in Shadman Town when they lost track of the road during the heavy rain spell and slipped into the overflowing nullah.

