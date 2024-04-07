Kandhkot: Katcha area bandits share video of three hostages

KANDHKOT: Sindh’s katcha area bandits released a video of the three hostages in which they requested their families to pay ransom to the dacoits for their freedom, ARY News reported.

According to details, the hostages who worked at private construction company were abducted a month ago by the bandits.

The viral video shows the dacoits beating up the hostages as they pleaded before their families to pay ransom in exchange for their freedom.

According to police, all three workers hailed from Sukkur city of Sindh and were abducted last month by the katcha area bandits within the jurisdiction of Karampur police station in Jamshoro.

Earlier today, the katcha area dacoits kidnapped a sales officer of a private company along with the official vehicle. The victim was identified as Siraj Ahmed Gulatu hailing from Kashmore.

Police said that the hostage’s brother received a ransom call from the bandits.

Amid the rising crime rate in the katcha area, Inspector General of Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon vowed to get rid of bandits with full support from the provincial government.

Talking to media in Kandhkot, he said the conditions seemed to be improving in katcha area including in Kashmore. “Hopefully we will get rid of bandits soon.

He said police and rangers have been active in katcha area to maintain law and order.

Pointing out tactics of bandit gangs, IG Police said that, earlier they were kidnapping people, now they honey-trap them.