Kandhkot police officers booked for ‘aiding’ bandits after viral video

KANDHKOT: A case has been registered against the Station House Officer (SHO) and other police personnel for allegedly facilitating dacoits, following a viral video showing a police mobile accompanying the criminals.

SHO Jamal Ali Sher Sabzoi, mobile driver Shoukat Bajkani, and others have been named in the First Information Report (FIR).

The SHO has been specifically accused of acting as a facilitator for the notorious bandit Saddam Nandwani.

Kashmore SSP Murad Ghanghro took notice of the incident, removed the SHO from his position, and formed an inquiry committee to investigate the matter.

SHO Ali Sher Sabzoi has been arrested and presented before the Civil Judge in Tangwani.

Earlier, police and Rangers in a joint operation in katcha area against Nandwani gang of bandits recovered three hostages.

Police officials said that a brother of notorious gang leader Yaroo Nandwani, was killed and three others were injured in the law enforcement operation.

The Nandwani bandits said to be involved in killing of a police official in the area recently.

Police said that three hostages, residents of Jamalpur and Ghouspur, were recovered during the operation. The hostages freed in the operation have been identified as Shakeel Bahalkani, Liaquat Bahalkani and Zameer Meerani. They were abducted one-and-half month ago by the dacoit gang.

Police and rangers also demolished several hideouts of bandits and set them on fire.