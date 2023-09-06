Several injured as police baton charge protesters in Kandhkot

KANDHKOT: The citizens protesting law enforcement agencies’ (LEA) failure to recover all hostages and restore law and order to crime-infested Kandhkot-Kashmore district were badly beaten by baton-wielding police, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the citizens staged another sit-in against the police’s failure to recover all hostages – abducted by robbers of Katcha areas – in Kandhkot.

In an attempt to disperse the protesters, mayhem ensued as police resorted to baton-charging as a result of which several protesters were injured. Some of the injured persons were shifted to a hospital.

However, the protestors have refused to end their sit-in despite the baton-charging by police. They said the sit-in will continue until the recovery of the last hostage.

A day earlier, Kashmore protestors concluded their sit-in after four days following assurances from a delegation led by SSP Amjad Shaikh.

A delegation led by SSP Amjad Shaikh held talks with the Kashmore protestors who were demanding the recovery of their abducted family members by bandits.

After the successful negotiations, the relative of an abductee Saghar Kumar announced to end sit-in over assurance of the police officer.

The spokesperson to the Sindh Home Department confirmed that SSP Shaikh held dialogues with the protestors and the sit-in was concluded after successful negotiations.

Meanwhile, police announced the recovery of three abductees in Kashmore. SSP Amjad Shaikh announced the recovery of three hostages from bandits including Mukhi Jagdesh Kumar, Jaideep and Dr Muneer Naich.

In a media talk the district police official said that the police recovered abductees in an operation in katcha area at Ghelpur.

He promised recovery of other hostages from bandit gangs involved in rampant lawlessness in Kashmore and adjoining districts of Sindh.