Kane credits Kompany's Bayern 'evolution' as treble beckons

Harry Kane praised coach Vincent Kompany’s role in Bayern Munich’s evolution this campaign as a history-making season beckons for the German giants.

Nine points clear of Borussia Dortmund atop the table, defending champions Bayern host Union Berlin on Saturday heading towards another Bundesliga title.

With a German Cup semi-final against Leverkusen and Champions League quarter-finals versus Real Madrid in April, Bayern could win a third treble — something no other European men’s team has achieved.

Speaking after Bayern once thumped Atalanta for a second time on Wednesday, the England captain pointed out how early the former Manchester City captain is in his development, despite winning the Bundesliga title last season.

“In the way we play, we’ve learned and evolved over the last 12 months. I think a lot of people forgot it was Kompany’s first year last year,” Kane told reporters at the Allianz Arena late on Wednesday.

“We were still learning the way he wanted to play, we were still learning different ideas from him. I think we’ve really honed in on his ideas now, and for sure we’re a better team this year than we were last year.”

Long derided for a lack of silverware, Kane said he was relishing the pressure and the spotlight big stage beckoned.

“Now it’s about proving it on the big stage. We’ve had a fantastic campaign in all competitions so far, but as we know and as we spoke about before, April and May is when it really counts.

“So we have to be at our highest level in those moments.”

With 93 goals in 26 league games, Bayern are just eight short of the all-time single Bundesliga season record of 101, which they set in 1971-72.

Kane has 30 goals and is 12 short of breaking Robert Lewandowski’s single-season record, set in 2020-21.

Michael Olise is also on track for a spot in the record books. The one-time Crystal Palace winger has 17 assists this campaign — five short of beating Thomas Mueller’s all-time record.

With just two losses in 41 games in all competitions this campaign, Bayern have been cruising but the Bavarian giants have not had it all their own way.

Against Union Berlin this Saturday, Bayern will be without the injured Musiala, Neuer and Davies along with Nicolas Jackson, Jonathan Tah and Luis Diaz, all of whom are suspended.

One to watch: Carney Chukwuemeka (Borussia Dortmund)

Born in Vienna to Nigerian parents and raised in England, Borussia Dortmund midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka was selected in Ralf Rangnick’s Austria squad on Monday, days after switching his eligibility to his country of birth.

With his international future secure — and with Dortmund’s creative midfielder Julian Brandt leaving the club at season’s end — the time is right for the 22-year-old Chukwuemeka to impress.

“Carney has got some minutes but definitely not what he or any player would have wished for,” Dortmund coach Niko Kovac said Thursday.

“He came back in for the last game and was hungry after a two week break. It’s always good when players are hungry and he has done that so far, whenever he’s played.”