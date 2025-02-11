Kane Williamson breaks Kohli’s record with ton in tri-nation series

Veteran New Zealand batter Kane Williamson broke star India batter Virat Kohli’s record with his unbeaten century in the NZ vs SA game of the tri-nation series.

The right-handed batter was on song as he smashed 133* of 113 balls to help his team beat South Africa in the second game at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore a day earlier.

With two wins in two games, New Zealand qualified for the tri-nation series final.

The century in the NZ vs SA game was his first in ODIs since the 2019 World Cup and his second-fastest, coming off just 72 balls.

With his knock, Kane Williamson surpassed Virat Kohli to become the second-fastest to reach 7,000 ODI runs.

The former New Zealand captain reached the milestone in just 159 innings, two innings fewer than Virat Kohli, who took 161 innings to complete his 7,000 ODI runs.

South Africa’s legendary batter Hashim Amla tops the list, having scored 7,000 ODI runs in just 150 innings.

Fastest to 7,000 Runs in ODI Cricket:

Hashim Amla – 150 innings

Kane Williamson – 159 innings

Virat Kohli – 161 innings

Pertinent to note here that Kane Williamson was also involved in a record partnership in the NZ vs SA game of the tri-nation series.

The former New Zealand captain and batter Devon Conway stitched a 187-run stand for the second wicket—the highest-ever in an ODI game between New Zealand and South.

Meanwhile, South Africa and Pakistan are set to face off in the third game of the tri-nation series in Karachi.

The winner of the game will meet New Zealand in the tri-nation series final.