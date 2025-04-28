Kane Williamson reveals his favourite Pakistani food

Veteran New Zealand batter Kane Williamson, part of the Karachi Kings squad for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, has named his favourite Pakistani food.

The right-handed batter was picked by the Karachi Kings in the supplementary category during the PSL 10 players draft earlier this year.

Ahead of his maiden outing for the side, Kane Williamson has expressed his excitement over his return to Pakistan months after playing in the Champions Trophy 2025.

During his appearance on ARY News show Bakhabar Savera, the veteran New Zealand batter said that he was looking forward to playing for the Karachi Kings in the PSL 10.

“We have got Warner as captain, who I know well and played a lot together. I am looking forward to joining him again and the other team members that we have in the side,” he said.

When asked about the food he enjoyed the most while in Pakistan, Kane Williamson revealed that he was fond of biryani and paratha.

“A favourite of mine and one that I have had on a number of occasions would be biryani. The breads over here are outstanding. You have got to be careful if you have too many of them. So, I love a bit of paratha,” the Karachi Kings batter said.

Meanwhile, Karachi Kings are set to face Multan Sultans on May 1 in their seventh game of the PSL 10.

They will then face Lahore Qalandars on May 4, followed by a clash with Peshawar Zalmi on May 8.

The group stage campaign will conclude with a match against the defending champions, Islamabad United, on May 10.

The side, under the captaincy of David Warner, has won three out of their six games in the PSL 10 so far.