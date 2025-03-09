Kane Williamson will not field in Champions Trophy final; Here’s the reason

Star New Zealand batter Kane Williamson will not take to the field as they put India to chase a 252-run target in the Champions Trophy 2025 final in Dubai on Sunday.

The former New Zealand captain has been replaced by Mark Chapman after he sustained a quad strain while batting after New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat first.

Kane Williamson’s short stay at the crease was ended when Kuldeep Yadav caught and bowled him in the 11th over of the Champions Trophy 2025 final.

It is to be noted here that New Zealand finished their inning at 251/7 in their alloted 50 overs after they won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the ultimate game.

Daryl Mitchell scored an anchoring fifty followed by Michael Bracewell’s unbeaten 53-run knock to set a 252-run target for India in the Champions Trophy 2025 final.

India were off to a flying start in their chase as their openers gave them an opening stand of 105 in 18.3 overs.

At the time of writing this story, India needed 147 runs in 31.2 overs with nine wickets in hand.

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy.

New Zealand: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, William ORourke and Nathan Smith.