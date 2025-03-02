Watch: Williamson takes a stunner to dismiss Jadeja

Kane Williamson stunned fans with a breathtaking one-handed catch to dismiss Ravindra Jadeja during the IND vs NZ clash in Dubai, adding to New Zealand’s impressive fielding display.

At the end of innings, New Zealand restricted India to 249 in the final group-stage game of the Champions Trophy 2025 on Sunday.

Jadeja’s attempted cut shot resulted in a high shot, which Williamson caught with his left hand, diving low.

This incredible catch was just one of several impressive fielding moments for New Zealand, who excelled with both the ball and in the field throughout the match.

Earlier in the game, Virat Kohli’s innings was cut short by Glenn Phillips’ incredible fielding. Kohli had looked solid, hitting two fours and rotating strike to reach 11 off 14, but Phillips’ stunning catch ended his stay at the crease.

The impressive play occurred in the seventh over, when Kohli hit a short and wide delivery from Matt Henry through point. Phillips flew through the air, catching the ball despite it initially slipping past him.

India scored 249-9 in their 50 overs against New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. New Zealand now need 250 runs to win and top the Group A points table.

The two sides have already qualified for the semi-finals, having won their two respective games against Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Whoever wins the IND vs NZ match will face Australia in the semifinals. On the other hand, the loser of the IND vs NZ match will meet Group B table-toppers South Africa in the semis.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy and Mohammed Shami.

New Zealand Playing XI: Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson and Will O’Rourke.