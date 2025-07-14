Kang Seo-ha: Star of ‘In The Net,’ Passes Away at 31

South Korean actress Kang Seo-ha, beloved for her role in In The Net, tragically passed away at 31 on July 13, 2025, after a courageous battle with stomach cancer. According to her family, Kang’s health deteriorated during her second round of chemotherapy, as reported by News.Az.

A close friend shared a heartfelt tribute on social media on July 14, saying, “Despite enduring immense pain, Kang Seo-ha always put others first. She hadn’t eaten well for months but still insisted on treating me to meals. She was truly my angel.”

Kang Seo-ha recently starred as the lead in the upcoming film Mangnae-in (The Youngest), set for a posthumous release, showcasing her enduring talent. A graduate of the Korea National University of Arts, Kang debuted in 2012 in the music video for Far Away by Brave Guys. She rose to prominence with her role in JTBC’s Seonam Girls’ High School Detective Team and appeared in popular dramas such as KBS2’s Assembly, MBC’s Okjung-hwa, KBS2’s Again, First Love, Wave, Wave, SBS’s Thoracic Surgery – Doctors Who Stole Hearts, and Nobody Knows.

Her funeral is scheduled for July 16, 2025, with burial at her family’s plot in Ham-an, South Gyeongsang Province.

The entertainment community and fans have flooded social media with condolences, celebrating Kang Seo-ha’s dedication to her craft and her compassionate spirit. Her legacy as a talented actress and kind soul will live on through her memorable performances.