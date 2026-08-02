Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan's old feud reignites

The long-running public dispute between Bollywood actors Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan has resurfaced after Ranaut criticised Roshan over his response to a viral social media trend.

The renewed exchange follows controversy surrounding remarks made by Ranaut, who is also a Member of Parliament (MP) from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). She faced widespread criticism online after commenting on recent student-led protests in India over alleged corruption in the education system and examination paper leaks.

In her remarks, Kangana Ranaut criticised the protesters, questioned their ideology, and referred to some young women as “Generation Gutter,” comments that sparked significant backlash on social media.

Read more: Kangana Ranaut faces backlash as she calls Gen Z ‘Generation Gutter’

As the phrase “The world owes Hrithik Roshan an apology” began trending online, Roshan responded to a post by influencer Freddy Birdy, writing that people should not support one side simply because they oppose another. He added that judgments should be based on facts and proper context rather than online sentiment.

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Kangana Ranaut later responded through her Instagram Stories, urging Roshan to stop, in her words, “adding fuel to the fire.” She said she was pleased that he had found happiness with actor and musician Saba Azad, but argued that it was inappropriate for him to make comments that she believed encouraged further criticism of her.

She also called on Roshan to condemn those allegedly using his name to harass and bully her, adding that his remarks could be embarrassing for his partner.

Ranaut’s response generated fresh criticism on social media, with users expressing mixed reactions to the renewed public exchange.

Background to the dispute

The dispute between Ranaut and Roshan dates back to 2016, when Ranaut referred to Roshan as a “silly ex” during an interview. Roshan denied that the two had ever been in a relationship.

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The disagreement escalated into a legal battle, with both actors exchanging legal notices and making allegations of harassment and defamation.

The matter concluded without a definitive legal finding establishing either side’s claims, and public opinion has remained divided ever since.