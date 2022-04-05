Kangana Ranaut calls herself ‘Super Star Host’; believes SRK, PC failed!

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut who is currently being seen as the host of the reality competition ‘Lock Upp’, believes that only she along with Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan are the Bollywood celebs who have succeeded in their stints as hosts.

Turning to her Instagram stories on Monday, Kangana boasted herself as a ‘superstar host’ after her currently streaming reality show becomes a ‘top-binged show’ on the streaming portal.

“Many successful actors have tried their hands on hosting like SRK, Akshay Kumar, Priyanaka Chopra, Ranveer Singh…” she wrote in the text story on Instagram. “They may have successful careers but they failed at hosting,” further dubbing them as ‘unsuccessful hosts’.

Moreover, she pointed out that “so far only Shri Amitabh Bachchan ji, Salman Khan ji and Kangana Ranaut have achieved this glory to be a super star host… privileged to be in this league”

“I wish I didn’t have to state the obvious but jealous movie mafia is doing everything to discredit me and my show so I had to do the needful and I don’t mind.”

She concluded the note terming herself as the ‘only successful host’ of the generation, adding that she can stand up for herself as well as she does for everyone else.

On the acting front, Ranaut was last seen in the 2021 biographical drama ‘Thalaivii’, while she has wrapped up shoot for two of her titles including ‘Dhaakad’ and ‘Tejas’.

