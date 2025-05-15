Kangana removes Trump post after BJP call, apologises

NEW DELHI: BJP Member of Parliament and Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut got herself involved in controversy after she posted a tweet doing a comparison between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump.



The erased post mentioned that Trump was jealous of the Indian Prime Minister’s global popularity, calling Modi the “father of all alpha males.”

BJP leaders quickly criticised the tweet, urging party president JP Nadda to look into the matter. Upon JP Nadda’s directive, Kangana Ranaut had to delete the post and issue a clarification, highlighting that she repented for her personal opinion on the matter.

Trump mentioned high tariffs and highlighted Apple’s migration to India.



Kangna Ranaut, who is a supporter of Modi, initially defended her verdict but later on accepted that the BJP leadership asked her to remove the tweet.

She expressed, “Respected national party president Shri JP Nadda ji called me and asked to remove the tweet I had posted, highlighting Donald Trump asking Apple CEO Tim Cook to stop manufacturing in India. I apologise for posting my very personal opinions. According to his directives, I immediately removed it from my social media platforms”.

The incident highlights the subtle balance that India upholds in its diplomatic relations with the United States, all the while navigating its internal political affairs.

As India works to improve its global partnerships, political leaders and influencers are continually monitored for their remarks regarding international issues.

Read More: India emerges as key hub for iPhone production: Trump Tariffs’ impact

Earlier, India emerged as a critical hub for iPhone production, driven by Apple’s strategy to diversify its supply chain and mitigate the impact of high Trump tariffs imposed.

The tech giant ramped up production in India, exporting approximately 600 tons of iPhones, equivalent to 1.5 million devices, to the United States via chartered cargo flights.

The move came as Apple sought to reduce its reliance on China, where a 125% tariff on imports significantly increased costs.