Dhaakad: Producer of Kangana Ranaut film sold office to pay loss?

Indian film producer Deepak Mukut has opened up about the Box Office failure of Kangana Ranaut led ‘Dhaakad’.

As suggested by several reports from Indian media outlets that producer Deepak Mukut of Soham Rockstar Entertainment had to sell his office space to pay off losses incurred by ‘Dhaakad’ due to the poor Box Office performance, the investor has finally shared a statement on the matter.

Refuting the reports, Mukut clarified, “These are baseless rumours and absolutely wrong. I have already recovered maximum loss and whatever is left will be recovered in the due course.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhaakad (@dhaakadmovie)

About the Box Office failure of the movie – which was budgeted at INR85 crore and managed to gross a meagre INR3.77 crore in its collection – he stated: “We had made Dhaakad with a lot of conviction and it was a very well made film. I don’t know what went wrong but I would like to believe that it’s people’s choice, what they accept and what they not and what they want to watch as well.”

“According to us, we feel proud to have made a good, female-led spy action thriller, a genre less explored, with good conviction,” Mukut added.

Mukut also rubbished the rumours of the film struggling to get an OTT release dubbing them as ‘absolutely untrue’, and revealed that he had many offers from digital platforms for the film which was eventually sold to Zee5.

Razneesh Ghai directorial ‘Dhaakad’ starring Kangana Ranaut and Arjun Rampal in lead roles is currently streaming online after completing the 40-day run in theatres.

Also read – Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad sells only 20 tickets

Comments