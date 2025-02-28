Kangana Ranaut, Javed Akhtar end legal battle after five years

Bollywood actor turned politician Kangana Ranaut and veteran writer Javed Akhtar have resolved their legal war after five years, she announced on social media.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Friday morning, actor-MP Kangana Ranaut confirmed that she and veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar, who had sued each other for defamation, have now reached a settlement in their legal war.

She posted a picture of the two, posing with big smiles on their faces, and noted, “Today Javed ji and I have resolved our legal matter (defamation case) through mediation.”

“In the mediation, Javed ji has been very kind and gracious, he also agreed to write songs for my next directorial,” she revealed further.

For the unversed, the legal battle between the Bollywood celebrities began back in 2020, with Ranaut’s interview with a news channel, following the death of fellow actor Sushant Singh Rajput by suicide.

She claimed in the interview that Akhtar had asked her to apologise to co-star and rumoured ex-boyfriend Hrithik Roshan, who had filed a lawsuit against Ranaut, seeking an apology from his ‘Krrish 3’ co-star, after their public spat over a statement on their alleged relationship.

