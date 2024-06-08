‘…you are ok with rape or murder’: Kangana Ranaut has a new message after airport slapgate

Bollywood actor turned BJP MP, Kangana Ranaut has a new message for people supporting CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur, who slapped her at the Chandigarh airport on Thursday.

For the unversed, Bollywood actor and newly-elected MP (Member of Parliament) Kangana Ranaut was slapped by a CISF constable named Kulwinder Kaur. The officer said that the provocation behind the move was the BJP leader’s statement on Punjabi women who held a sit-in protest against the now-repealed farm laws, as her mother was also among them.

Following the incident, Ranaut turned to her X handle, to update her fans and well-wishers that she was ‘safe and perfectly fine’. However, the CISF personnel was suspended with immediate effect upon her complaint of the incident which left people divided.

While a number of social users and industry fellows condemned the attack on Ranaut, several of them sided with Kaur, justifying her move against the former’s actions.

Now a day after the event, the BJP MP from Mandi, turned to her X handle, calling out the supporters of Kaur for promoting the violation of laws, and advised them to seek professional help for their criminal tendencies.

“Every rapist, murderer or thief always have a strong emotional, physical, psychological or financial reason to commit a crime, no crime ever happens without a reason…,” she wrote on Saturday. “Yet they are convicted and sentenced to jail. If you are aligned with the criminal’s strong emotional impulse to commit a crime violating all laws of the land.”

Ranaut continued, “Remember if you are ok with breaking into someone’s intimate zone, without their permission touching their bodies and assaulting them then deep down you are ok with rape or murder also because that’s also just penetration or stab only what big deal.”

“You must look deeper in to your psychological criminal tendencies, I suggest please take up yoga and meditation or else life will become a bitter and burdensome experience, don’t carry so much grudge, hate and jealousy please, free yourself,” she urged.

Pertinent to note here that others among the supporters of Kulwinder Kaur, was Bollywood singer Vishal Dadlani, who promised to ensure a job for the CISF official if any strict action is taken against her.

