Kangana Ranaut reveals being sexually harassed as a child

Bollywood’s queen Kangana Ranaut recently opened up about being sexually harassed as a child.

During an episode of Kangana’s reality TV show ‘Lock Upp’, one of the contestants, Indian comedian Munawar Faruqui shared a childhood incident of him being assaulted by two of his relatives. “I was six years old and I was sexually assaulted for several years, till the time that I was an 11-year-old boy,” he revealed.

“They were my relatives, two of them and it continued for 4-5 years. It went on for 3-4 years and once it got extreme and then they realized they should stop it,” Faruqui further detailed.

Hearing to contestant’s revelation, the ‘Queen’ actor got emotional and recalled the times when she had been a victim of the same. “So many kids go through this every year but we avoid talking about it on public platforms,” said Kangana.

“All of us go through this, all of us have been inappropriately touched at some point. I have faced this. I was a child and a young boy from our town used to inappropriately touch me. At the time, I did not know what it meant, no matter how protective your family is, all kids go through this.”

“This is a huge crisis for kids in our society. To tell them the difference between good and bad touch may not be enough. It becomes such a huge crisis. Kids are psychologically traumatized and scarred for life. They face such endless troubles in life,” she concluded.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut was last seen in the biopic drama ‘Thalaivii’ – based on the life of Indian actor-politician J.Jayalalithaa. She is currently hosting a reality TV competition ‘Lock Upp’ and will return to the silver screen with ‘Dhaakad’.

