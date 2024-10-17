Kangana Ranaut‘s ‘Emergency’ finally receives censor certificate

Bollywood actor-turned-BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has confirmed receiving the sensor certificate for her upcoming “Emergency.”

The ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ actor took to X to share the news that the movie has received a certificate from India’s Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

“We are glad to announce we have received the censor certificate for our movie Emergency, we will be announcing the release date soon. Thank you for your patience and support,” the Bollywood actor wrote in the post.

‘Emergency’ missed its release slate on September 6 due to a delay in getting a clearance certificate from the censor board.

The film is produced and directed by Kangana Ranaut herself, in her debut solo directorial, while she also stars in the lead role of former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi.

The star-studded cast of the title also features Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Satish Kaushik, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman and Ashok Chhabra.

The issuance of the certificate by CBFC came after Kangana Ranaut agreed to make cuts to her the film before its release.

It is to be noted that the movie’s certificate was revoked over its alleged misrepresentation of the Sikh community.

The matter then went to the Bombay High Court as Zee Studios, the co-producers of ‘Emergency,’ sought the release of the censor certificate for the film.

Zee Studios’ lawyer told the court that the Bollywood actor-turned-politician had accepted the proposed cuts.

“The cuts suggested don’t even touch a minute of the film. It’s just some words here and there,” the lawyer said.