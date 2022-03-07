Monday, March 7, 2022
type here...
HomeLifestyle
Web Desk

‘Sasti copy’: Twitterati trashes Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Lock Upp’

test

Bollywood A-lister Kangana Ranaut’s latest stint as a host for digital reality show ‘Lock Upp’ has failed to impress the audience, Twitter users trashed it as a rip-off for OTT sensation ‘Squid Games’ and Salman Khan’s ‘Bigg Boss’.

Kangana Ranaut’s OTT debut with reality competition ‘Lock Upp’ premiered last weekend and has managed to draw attention as well as TRPs, thanks to the host of the show and sixteen controversy-stirring celebs as participants in the jail or as the format of the show suggest, ‘Inmates’.

However, the digital reality show has failed to meet the expectations of the audience, being thrashed for a number of reasons by keyboard warriors, foremost being the ‘unoriginal’ format as claimed by Twitterati.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LockuppGame (@lockuppgame)

A number of Twitter users have been drawing the comparison between Ranaut’s hosting debut and Netflix’s South Korean survival drama ‘Squid Games’ which took the internet by storm with its debut, citing the unusual concept and theme of the show.

While a number of them believe it to be a ‘blatant rip-off’ of the sensational show, many even dubbed it to be a ‘mix of Squid Games and Bigg Boss’, as the contestants have been locked in a jail for 75 days, doing their own chores, and cook meals, all while performing the assigned tasks – similar to the underlying idea of popular reality show ‘Bigg Boss’.

One of the users of the micro-blogging site even finds the voiceover ‘irritating’.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the show:

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.