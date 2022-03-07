‘Sasti copy’: Twitterati trashes Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Lock Upp’

Bollywood A-lister Kangana Ranaut’s latest stint as a host for digital reality show ‘Lock Upp’ has failed to impress the audience, Twitter users trashed it as a rip-off for OTT sensation ‘Squid Games’ and Salman Khan’s ‘Bigg Boss’.

Kangana Ranaut’s OTT debut with reality competition ‘Lock Upp’ premiered last weekend and has managed to draw attention as well as TRPs, thanks to the host of the show and sixteen controversy-stirring celebs as participants in the jail or as the format of the show suggest, ‘Inmates’.

However, the digital reality show has failed to meet the expectations of the audience, being thrashed for a number of reasons by keyboard warriors, foremost being the ‘unoriginal’ format as claimed by Twitterati.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LockuppGame (@lockuppgame)

A number of Twitter users have been drawing the comparison between Ranaut’s hosting debut and Netflix’s South Korean survival drama ‘Squid Games’ which took the internet by storm with its debut, citing the unusual concept and theme of the show.

While a number of them believe it to be a ‘blatant rip-off’ of the sensational show, many even dubbed it to be a ‘mix of Squid Games and Bigg Boss’, as the contestants have been locked in a jail for 75 days, doing their own chores, and cook meals, all while performing the assigned tasks – similar to the underlying idea of popular reality show ‘Bigg Boss’.

One of the users of the micro-blogging site even finds the voiceover ‘irritating’.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the show:

Kangana’s #LockUpp is so irritating couldn’t watch for more than a minute — Gabbar – The Artist (@prash_prince) March 6, 2022

#LockUpp is mixed of squid game & bigboss And that shit voice tho

Is irritating like robot got extra bass boom volume Bb voiceover was best#KKundrraSquad — Krystal (@Krystal74924331) February 27, 2022

Undoubtedly, Casting of #LockUpp is far better than recent seasons of #BiggBoss. Boss lady Ekta Kapoor & co. hve done great job. The Show introduces new concept, & its usp is, rule of the show will be keep changing by its Jailor (celebrity guest). Hope show to hve good tasks too. — #BiggBoss_Tak👁️ (@BiggBoss_Tak) February 28, 2022

#SquidGame or #BiggBoss ko mila do ban gaya #LockUpp Kangana ki clap bhut iratating he but i like her as host. overall the show is giving good Reality Show Vibe bigg boss ki taker deskta he. — Owais – U Can Call me RUMI (@iamrealowais) February 27, 2022

#LockUpp is giving squid game vibe with those uniforms and handcuffs (except he murder part)😂😂#KaranKundrra #KKundrraSquad — 🌻 (@NavxBiggboss) February 27, 2022

Comments