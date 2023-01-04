Kanjhawala death case: Woman was stuck onto front left wheel, details emerge

After the terrifying accident that occurred in Delhi’s Sultanpuri neighbourhood, India. A girl name Anjali was dragged brutally by the same car for more than 12 kilometers on which her scooty collided. The case was declared driver negligence by Dehli police but now becoming more complex as new information comes to light.

A 20-year-old girl named Anjali left her home to celebrate New year’s eve with her friends, around 9 pm she informed her family that she would be late, her family had no idea that their daughter would bump into an accident and never return.

Later around 3:24 am on Sunday, January 1, the police were informed about a grey car dragging a body. The police found the body extensive injuries, clothes were torn apart and both the legs were separated from the body.

CCTV footage reveals that Anjali’s scooty was hit by a car, instead of helping the car driver tried to fled the spot but her body stuck in car wheel and she was dragged for 12 km from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala.

The police have arrested five people who were in the car, the accused claims that they were unaware about the body was stuck in the car wheels and they only realised it while taking a turn on the road.

The arrested accused have been identified as Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26) and Manoj Mittal (27).

New evidences came to light on January 3, a new CCTV footage revealed that victim Anjali was not alone on the night of the accident and was pillion riding on a scooty driven by her friend, Nidhi.

The footage shows Anjali and Nidhi coming out of a hotel at 01:45 am on January 01 and then getting into an argument. Both the women are seen arguing and later both left the spot on same scooty.

After probed by the police, Nidhi claimed that when the scooty collided with the car, Anjali fell near the car while she fell on the other side of the road. Nidhi claimed that she received mild injuries but she got scared rushed towards home.

Delhi Police briefed the media about the case, and said other than the five who were in the car, sme other people have also been detained and investigating.

Anjali’s family had suspected that it may not just be a case of driver negligence. However, the autopsy report of the woman has ruled out a sexual assault angle in the case, as no injuries to the woman’s private parts were found following her death. The reason of death was due to accident and dragging, the report said.

The Delhi Police booked FIR of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, causing death by negligence and criminal conspiracy, meanwhile mentions that two out of the five people who were arrested was intoxicated.

