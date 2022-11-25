Kantara plagiarism row: OTT platform removes song before release

The OTT platform Amazon Prime Video removed the plagiarised song from Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara’ before releasing the movie on the portal.

After creating waves at the ticket windows, the Box Office juggernaut made its way on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on Thursday. However, the makers have made some edits to abide by the orders of the Kozhikode court after the film was accused of plagiarism.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

To note, Thaikkudam Bridge, a Kerala-based music band accused ‘Kantara’ makers of plagiarism last month. The musicians sought legal action after alleging that the song ‘Varaha Roopam’ in Shetty’s film was copied from their track ‘N A V A R A S A M’.

After the band moved court with plagiarism allegations, the Principal District and Sessions Judge of Kozhikode court, ordered the makers as well as music-streaming platforms to ‘stop playing the song’ in the film without the permission of the band.

Following the orders, the makers have now made the modifications and removed the song altogether before releasing it on the streaming platform, as announced by the band.

Also read: Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara’ overtakes Yash-led ‘K.G.F’

Thaikkudam Bridge took to its social media with the collage of both songs and wrote, “Amazon Prime has removed the plagiarised version of our song ‘N A V A R A S A M’ from the movie KANTARA . Justice Prevails !”

The band thanked the attorney and fans for their contact support and fight for the rights.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rishab Shetty Films (@rishabshettyfilms)

About ‘Kantara’, Rishab Shetty directed action-thriller stars himself in the lead role of Kaadubettu Shiva. The ensemble cast also features Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, Pramod Shetty and Achyuth Kumar in pivotal roles.

The title has been produced under the banner of ‘Hombale Films’ by Vijay Kiragandur (of K.G.F fame).

Originally released in the Kannada language on September 30 this year, the film was later dubbed into Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu, following the massive success.

Comments